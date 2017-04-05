John Mayer Dances With Pandas In Bizarre ‘Still Feel Like Your Man’ Video

By Rami Abou-Sabe

John Mayer has never been an artist who takes himself too seriously, and that clearly hasn’t changed with age. The talented musician unveiled a bizarre, visually stunning music video today (Apr. 5).

Off The Search For Everything, “Still Feel Like Your Man” is a groovy lounge track featuring Mayer’s signature vocals and effortless fretwork. The video places a well-dressed Mayer in a far-eastern den, filled with bamboo, butterflies, and of course, dancing pandas.

Check out the video up top.