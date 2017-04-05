EXCLUSIVE: Karson & Kennedy Talk With Dylan Wagner; 19 Year Old Who Helped FBI Recover Brady’s Stolen Jerseys

This morning Karson & Kennedy got the full story from Dylan Wagner, the 19 year old Seattle-based Patriots fan whose tip led the FBI to recovering both of Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jerseys in Mexico.

Wagner collects jerseys as a hobby & once the story broke of Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl 51 jersey, Wagner was certain he knew who had it. Last December Wagner sold Martin Mauricio Ortega a jersey on eBay & due to a transaction malfunction, the two decided to complete the transaction entirely outside of Ebay. The two went on to exchange photos of their collections & Dylan immediately recognized Brady’s Super Bowl 49 jersey in one of the photos. After inquiring to Mr. Ortega on how he got the jersey, Ortega promised he would explain at a later date. However, he never did.

Wagner immediately went on to contact the New England Patriots & law enforcement and another memorabilia collector & friend, ATF Special Agent Christopher Arone, made the connection. As a fellow memorabilia collector, Wagner previously sent Arone a picture of Ortega’s collection & because there was never a police report filed, no one suspected foul play went it came to the Super Bowl 49 jersey shown in the photo. Arone remembered that picture & went on to make the connection & with the help of Wagner, the case was cracked. As a thank you from all of Boston & Patriots nation, The Karson & Kennedy Morning Show is flying Dylan Wagner out to Boston to attend his first ever Patriots game, all expenses paid!

As a thank you from all of Boston & Patriots nation, The Karson & Kennedy Morning Show is flying Dylan Wagner out to Boston to attend his first ever Patriots game, all expenses paid!

Thank you Dylan!

