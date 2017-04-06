Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tali From Boston

- “The Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Kleeper is getting his own show in the 11:30 slot, after “The Daily Show.” This famous female host was a correspondent for “The Daily Show” from 2003-2015 and now has her own show on TBS. What is her name?
- Actor Ian McKellen revealed that he passed on the part of Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films because he couldn’t take over the role of someone he knew wouldn’t approve of his acting–Richard Harris who played Dumbledore in the first two films before his passing. Who did McKellen play in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit franchise?
- Lena Dunham says her endometriosis is gone, thanks to surgery and “hormonal intervention.” In season 5 of “Girls,” in what Asian country did the character Shoshanna live?
- Mama June is in the headlines for her dramatic weight loss of close to 300 pounds. On what TLC show did Mama June and daughter Alana, aka Honey Boo Boo, originally star?
- Just a few days after the proposal of a lifetime at Wrestlemania, Nikki Bella is already being asked is her wedding to John Cena will be televised. What reality show does Nikki Bella star on?
Can you beat Kennedy?