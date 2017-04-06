High Schooler Asks Emma Stone To Prom With ‘La La Land’ Inspired Video

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Jacob Staudenmaier, a senior at Arcadia High School, has asked Emma Stone to prom. The Phoenix-area teen spoofs the opening scene from Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling’s La La Land, enlisting the help of friends and teachers to recreate the fast-moving number.

Arcadia’s prom is April 29th, giving Stone a few more weeks to respond. Staudenmaier says he has a backup date if the actress rebuffs his offer.

IM ASKING EMMA STONE TO PROM, and decided to recreate the opening scene from la la land @RyanGosling @LaLaLand @johnjayandrich #prom pic.twitter.com/l28R2rv3I7 — Jacob Staudenmaier (@upsettrout) April 4, 2017

Olive Garden, who Staudenmaier referenced in the video as the pair’s hopeful pre-prom dinner locale, has jumped in on the action. “If Emma says yes, dinner and dessert is on us,” write the chain.