Cash Code: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 CASH Every Weekday!

High Schooler Asks Emma Stone To Prom With ‘La La Land’ Inspired Video

April 6, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Emma Stone, La La Land, prom, Rami Abou-Sabe

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Jacob Staudenmaier, a senior at Arcadia High School, has asked Emma Stone to prom. The Phoenix-area teen spoofs the opening scene from Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling’s La La Land, enlisting the help of friends and teachers to recreate the fast-moving number.

RELATED: ‘La La Land’ Live In Concert Tour Announced

Arcadia’s prom is April 29th, giving Stone a few more weeks to respond. Staudenmaier says he has a backup date if the actress rebuffs his offer.

Olive Garden, who Staudenmaier referenced in the video as the pair’s hopeful pre-prom dinner locale, has jumped in on the action. “If Emma says yes, dinner and dessert is on us,” write the chain.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live