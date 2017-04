It’s the best time of the year in Boston–sports season! Both the Celtics and Bruins are in the playoffs and the Red Sox season is just getting underway. We thought we needed to give our home town teams a little more love on K&K, so we created The Super Sports Update with Kennedy.

Kinda like the Dirty on the 30, but all about SPORTS!

