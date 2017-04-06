Cash Code: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 CASH Every Weekday!

Watch Demi Lovato And Ellen DeGeneres Swear On National Television

April 6, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: 5 second rule, camp rock, Demi Lovato, Disney, Ellen Degenerous, the ellen show

By: Eric Donnelly

Now this is a fun twist on 5-Second Rule!

Demi Lovato stopped by the Ellen Show for an interview and to play a fun game of 5-Second rule. But this was no average game…it was an R-rated version in honor of the R-rated Camp Rock movie Demi revealed she’s working on!

As you can imagine the video is NSFW — it’s wicked funny to hear them swear. Plus, the questions really make them uncomfortable and force them to answer in a dirty way.

Check it out below!

