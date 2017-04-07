Adele Knocks Off Carole King With Longest Charting Solo Female Record

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Adele has a proven track record of chart-success, and the songstress continues her record-breaking dominance with Billboard‘s latest announcement.

Adele’s 2011 hit-filled 21 has broken a long standing record held by none other than the great Carole King.

King’s seminal work Tapestry has racked up 318 weeks on the Billboard 200 since the record’s 1971 release. 21 has notched its 319th week.

Since its release in March of 2011, 21 has spent 24 weeks at the top of the chart. Currently Adele’s masterpiece sits at number 103.

Adele and King join storied company in their exclusive club of chart longevity. The only other records with more charting weeks include Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon (927), Johnny Mathis’ Johnny’s Greatest Hits (490), the My Fair Lady original cast recording (480), Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Legend (463), Journey’s Greatest Hits (454), Metallica’s self-titled album (424), Guns N’ Roses’ Greatest Hits (393), Nirvana’s Nevermind (355), Eminem’s Curtain Call: The Hits (334), and the original London cast recording of The Phantom of the Opera: Highlights (331).