Can’t Beat Kennedy: Brittney From Woburn

- With a very funny Instagram announcement, it’s baby #2 for Jason Biggs and his wife Jenny. He played Piper Chapman’s fiancé on “Orange Is The New Black” from 2013-2014. What was his name on the show?
- Despite rumors of reconciliation, it’s being reported that Blac Chyna returned her engagement ring to Rob Kardashian over a month ago. It’s also being reported that her attempt to trademark her real name with the last name Kardashian was denied. What was the full name she trying to trademark?
- Hugh Hefner will turn 91 years old over the weekend. He’s still kicking and still has a slew of twenty something girlfriends. Name the E! reality series that ran for six seasons surrounding Hefner’s live-in girlfriends at the time and their day to day lives.
- Adele’s “21” has spent 319 weeks on the Top 200 album chart, giving her the record for a woman. The previous champ was Carole King’s “Tapestry”, with 318 weeks. The top spot belongs to Pink Floyd with an incredible 927 weeks! It’s from their classic Album Dark Side ____.
- Wednesday was the 30th anniversary of the series premiere of “Married with Children” and Katey Sagal, who played Peggy Bundy, says she didn’t agree with how women were viewed by the characters. Sagal portrayed Gemma Teller Morrow in which TV series created by her husband Kurt Sutter?
Can you beat Kennedy?