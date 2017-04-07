Cash Code: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 CASH Every Weekday!

One Direction’s Harry Styles’ Shocks Fans With Spacey Rock Ballad

April 7, 2017 7:03 AM
Filed Under: David Bowie, Harry Styles, Muse, One Direction, Rami Abou-Sabe, Sign of the Times

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Harry Styles unveiled his solo debut Friday (Apr. 7), and the former One Direction star couldn’t have made a more shocking departure from his previous work.

“Sign of the Times” is a slow burning rock ballad, full of nuanced production, chugging guitars, and soaring synth work. The single wouldn’t feel out of place on a Muse record – or, dare we say it, a mid-career David Bowie album.

The tune is driven by live instrumentation, a massive change from the dance-inspired sonic landscape of One Direction. Styles unleashes a delicate falsetto, intermixed with his subtly-aged baritone as he croons “Just stop your crying, it’s a sign of the times / We gotta get away from here.”

Hear Harry Style’s impressive first solo single up top.

