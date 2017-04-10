15 Seconds | Jenna Lotti – Beauty Queen

One of our favorite local artists is back in the spotlight tonight with a brand new song. Check out Beauty Queen from the extremely talented Jenna Lotti and TELL US what you think!
The song, deeply personal to Jenna, inspired an Instagram post that speaks as powerfully as the lyrics to this song:
I wrote this song about how pop culture puts such pressure on women to be "beautiful" and how we all have these unrealistic expectations for ourselves. How we compare ourselves to others, how we look at other women on Instagram and think they are living such amazing lives from what they are posting. It's hard not to get wrapped up in this. I definitely have struggled with it and I'm also guilty of putting up professional photoshopped pics of myself. I hate how we all seek validation from social media. I hate how looking at Instagram has the power to make me feel like shit about myself and can ruin my day. I hate that it does that for others too. Especially the younger girls who have it. I was actually really inspired by @selenagomez 's story. She is he perfect example of how someone who " has it all" was actually heartbroken inside. I know I have to constantly remind myself that social media is not real life. I hope you will listen to this song and know that no matter who you are, you are a #Queen 👑
More: Facebook | Instagram | iTunes
JennaLotti.com
