Can’t Beat Kennedy: Katie from Waltham

1) Vin Diesel says his feud with his “Fast and Furious” co-star The Rock was overblown, and, quote, “In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne.” Vin lends his voice to

a character in Marvel’s “Guardians of The Galaxy” franchise, which has it’s sequel coming out in May. Name the character Vin voices.

2) Shia Labeouf had a drunken meltdown at an L.A. bowling alley because they wouldn’t serve him French fries. He screamed at the bartender, and even called

him racist. There’s video online if you’re interested. Speaking of bowling, name the 90’s comedy classic starring Woody Harrleson, Bill Murray and

Randy Quaid.

3) Ricky Martin signed on to play Antonio D’Amico, the partner of murdered, fashion designer Gianni Versace, in the third installment of FX’s anthology

series American Crime Story. Martin burst onto the American music scene with his hit song “Livin La Vida Loca” finish this lyric from the song. (Audio Clip)

4) The guy who made the hit song “Just a Friend” back in 1989 turned 53 over the weekend. What is his name?

5) Real life clowns are not happy about the “IT” remake saying it will kill their already struggling industry. One says quote “no one sticks up for a clown.

The only thing cooler to dislike is a mime.” Finish this famous line Pennywise the Clown says to Georgie from inside the sewer grate in the novel and

first film. “They all ____ down here”.