Did Our Mayer Mania Loser Jo Anne Crash the John Mayer Concert Anyway?

Lisa came into the studio on Friday and won our contest “Mayer Mania” for free front row tickets to John Mayer at the Garden and a meet and greet afterwards.

Well the concert was last night and Lisa is not picking up her phone this morning. Clearly she did the concert right.

But before the game ended Lisa and her competitor Jo Anne had a handshake agreement to take each other no matter who won.

Did Lisa keep her end of the bargain and bring Jo Anne?

We talked to Jo Anne this morning and found out!

