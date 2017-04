Chris actually ran into Karson and Salt last Monday at Game On where Erin O’Malley and the Mix 104.1 crew were doing their Red Sox Opening Day live broadcast.

It was right on the heels of Chris putting his foot in his mouth with his wife’s boss when he bumped into our guys and we knew we needed to have him on for our segment “I’m a Dumbass”!

