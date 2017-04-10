Cash Code: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 CASH Every Weekday!

Our “Mayer Mania” Winner Lisa Finally Got In Touch With Karson & Kennedy

April 10, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: concert, front row, John Mayer, k&k, lisa, Mayer mania, Meet and Greet, tattoo, TD Garden

Lisa won our “Mayer Mania” contest on Friday for front row tickets and a backstage meet and greet with John Mayer at the Garden Sunday night.

We’ve been trying to get in touch with her all morning to get a recap of her night but she was no where to be found.

Then at the LAST minute right before our show ends who calls in but Lisa!

Hear how her night went and why she wasn’t answering this morning in the audio player.

