It’s an update and an introduction on tonight’s #15seconds. First, an artist we’ve been following for a few years, David Michael Frank aka Future Sunsets with a cool collab featuring 17 year old Tampa, FL singer/songwriter Francesca Ani.

Check out their cover of Closer by The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey and TELL US what you think!

More: Future Sunsets | Francesca Ani



We’ve featured over 1000 unsigned, up-and-coming artists over the past 5 years, who knows–you might hear yourself, or someone you know, one night here on MIX!

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!