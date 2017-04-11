Can’t Beat Kennedy: Krista From Lynnfield

- Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn have broken up. A source says, quote, “They have amicably ended their relationship of three years.” What is the name of Rodgers’s brother, who couldn’t make it as a quarterback but did win season 12 of “The Bachelorette” and is still engaged to JoJo?
- “The Boss Baby” won the weekend box office again with $26.3 million in its second week. “Smurfs: The Lost Village” tanked with $14 million. In the old Smurfs TV show name the evil wizard who is the sworn enemy of all the Smurfs.
- Actor Ed O’Neil turns 71 years old tomorrow. He starred as Al Bundy in “Married With children” in the 90’s and he’s currently Jay Pritchett in “Modern Family.” Name the gorgeous actress who plays his wife in Modern Family.
- 31 years ago today In 1986, Kellogg’s stopped giving tours of its breakfast food plant in Battle Creek, Michigan after 80 years because spies from other cereal companies were stealing their secrets. Which of these is NOT a Kellogg’s cereal: Raisin Bran, Frosted Flakes or Lucky Charms?
- Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay says he won’t leave his fortune to his children because he fears it could “ruin them.” What was the name of the first cooking show Ramsay had aired in America?
Can you beat Kennedy?