Ed Sheeran Reaches Deal in Copyright Lawsuit Over ‘Photograph’

By Annie Reuter

Ed Sheeran and songwriters Thomas Leonard and Martin Harrington have reached a deal in a $20 million copyright lawsuit over the singer’s song “Photograph.” Leonard and Harrington claim Sheeran copied “Amazing,” a song they wrote that was released in 2012 by X Factor winner Matt Cardle.

The songwriters accused Sheeran of “unabashedly taking credit” and copying “Photograph” “note-for-note” from their song “Amazing.” According to The Guardian, the case was dismissed by an order signed by judge James Selna at a California court on Monday after an agreement was reached. The amount of the settlement was not disclosed.

“This copying is, in many instances, verbatim, note-for-note copying, makes up nearly one-half of ‘Photograph,’ and raises this case to the unusual level of strikingly similar copying,” the songwriters said in a complaint submitted in the US in July.

Leonard and Harrington were represented by Richard Busch, who helped Marvin Gaye’s family win a copyright infringement case in 2015 against Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams over “Blurred Lines.”

Listen to the two songs back-to-back below.