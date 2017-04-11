Hillary Clinton Models Katy Perry’s Shoe Line

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Katy Perry continues her move into fashion with a newly-launched shoe line, while Hillary Clinton slowly reenters the public eye after a few understandably quiet months.

The former New York senator and presidential hopeful dons a pair of Perry’s pink heels in an Instagram post. Perry writes, “@HillaryClinton is wearing #TheHillary (OMG I LOVE HER SO MUCH).”

The Hillary, which also comes in a seafoam green, retails for $139 and features “a lucite heel filled with glistening stars and moons.”