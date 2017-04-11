Cash Code: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 CASH Every Weekday!

Jimmy Kimmel Absolutely Destroyed United Airlines Last Night

April 11, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: Airlines, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel Live, slogan, United

By: Eric Donnelly

Jimmy Kimmel perfectly roasted United Airlines after their fiasco yesterday.

The late night host tore into all the different aspects of what happened, from the fact they had security drag a passenger off the plane for their own flight crew, to the CEO’s “re-accommodated” Twitter statement, to debuting a new, more accurate, commercial and slogan.


“We’re United Airlines! You do what we say, when we say, and there won’t be a problem. Capiche?” says a flight attendant at the beginning of the commercial.

Way to go Jimmy Kimmel Live!

