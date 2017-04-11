Jimmy Kimmel Absolutely Destroyed United Airlines Last Night

By: Eric Donnelly

Jimmy Kimmel perfectly roasted United Airlines after their fiasco yesterday.

The late night host tore into all the different aspects of what happened, from the fact they had security drag a passenger off the plane for their own flight crew, to the CEO’s “re-accommodated” Twitter statement, to debuting a new, more accurate, commercial and slogan.





“We’re United Airlines! You do what we say, when we say, and there won’t be a problem. Capiche?” says a flight attendant at the beginning of the commercial.

RELATED: Is United Airlines Being Flighty?

Way to go Jimmy Kimmel Live!