Talan Torriero From ‘Laguna Beach’ Is Expecting His First Child!

April 11, 2017 1:22 PM
Filed Under: Baby, laguna beach, Talan Torriero

By: Eric Donnelly

Another Laguna Beach alum is having a baby!!

Talan Torriero re-posted his wife’s Instagram of the ultrasound footage! “#BabyTorriero coming Oct. 2017 @danielletorriero 13 weeks & counting,” he captioned the post.

According to MTV, “Talan isn’t the only LB alum set to welcome a brand-new addition this year. Lauren Conrad announced her pregnancy on New Year’s Day, and Jason Wahler is adding a petite princess to his family fold.”

#BabyTorriero coming Oct. 2017 🤘🏻@danielletorriero 13 weeks & counting 😎

A post shared by Talan Torriero (@talantorriero) on

