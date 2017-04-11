Talan Torriero From ‘Laguna Beach’ Is Expecting His First Child!

By: Eric Donnelly

Another Laguna Beach alum is having a baby!!

Talan Torriero re-posted his wife’s Instagram of the ultrasound footage! “#BabyTorriero coming Oct. 2017 @danielletorriero 13 weeks & counting,” he captioned the post.

According to MTV, “Talan isn’t the only LB alum set to welcome a brand-new addition this year. Lauren Conrad announced her pregnancy on New Year’s Day, and Jason Wahler is adding a petite princess to his family fold.”

