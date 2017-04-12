Can’t Beat Kennedy: Kylie from Abington

Sadly, J. Geils Band Founder John “J” Geils was found dead in his Groton home yesterday.Which one of these is not a J. Geils album?

“Friends” is being turned into a Broadway musical, with songs like “The Only Coffee Shop in New York City.” “We Were on a Break!” and “We’ll Always Be There For You.” What was the name of the coffee shop the friends used to regularly hang out at?

On Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” Dennis Quaid admitted he’s had a threesome. He played Nick Parker in Disney’s 1944 film The Parent Trap where he owned a winery in what part of California?

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus only plays a politician on TV, but she says top-level Democrats have asked her to run for office for real. What is the name of her HBO show where she plays a politician?

Bill Cosby’s children’s book series, made the American Library Association’s list of the most-banned books in 2016. The series also kicked off Nickelodeon’s Emmy award-winning television show of the same name back in the early 2000’s. What is it called?

Can you beat Kennedy?