Jude Law Will Play Dumbledore Opposite Johnny Depp In ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Sequel

April 12, 2017 3:59 PM
By Rami Abou-Sabe

Jude Law will play a young Dumbledore in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel. Johnny Depp will reprise his role as Law’s love interest and villain Grindelwald.

David Yates returns to direct the project, and Eddie Redmayne reclaims the lead as Newt Scamander.

Albus Dumbledore is one of the most important character’s in J.K. Rowling’s magical universe. The elder wizard takes on a role as Harry Potter’s mentor and the Hogwarts headmaster in the original series. But Fantastic Beasts shows us a much younger Dumbledore, still working as the transfiguration professor at the wizarding school.

