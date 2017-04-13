Cash Code: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 CASH Every Weekday!

‘Beauty And The Beast’ Surpasses $1 Billion In Global Box Office

April 13, 2017 4:46 PM
Filed Under: Beauty And The Beast, billion, Disney, Musical

By: Eric Donnelly

Disney is making more magic…and by magic I mean money!

According to E! News, “the studio announced Thursday that its live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast has earned $1 billion at the global box office, making it 2017’s highest-grossing film worldwide to date.”

Aside from all that, the film is also the highest-grossing live-action movie musical ever!! “Beauty and the Beast is the second of Disney’s live-action updates to cross the $1 billion mark after 2010’s Alice in Wonderland, and the studio now has 14 of the 29 movies to earn $1 billion or more.”

Disney has done it again!

