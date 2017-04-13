Can’t Beat Kennedy: Cayla From Plaistow

Caitlyn Jenner says Robert Kardashian knew O.J. Simpson was guilty, but defended him anyway, possibly to get back at his ex-wife Kris, who was friends with Nicole Brown. O.J. Simpson is currently in prison serving a 33 year sentence for committing what crime?

Actor Ryan Phillippe took to Twitter this week to declare that he and Katy Perry are not dating after rumors had surfaced of a romance. In 1999, he played Sebastian in the teen drama, Cruel Intentions; what famous actress played his step-sister?

Jude Law will play the young Albus Dumbledore in the sequel to “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”. In which Harry Potter film was Dumbledore killed?

NBC is trying to land an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and sources think they might give it to Megyn Kelly to start her career off with a bang. What was the name of her show on Fox she hosted from 2013-2017?

Matt Damon’s 6-year-old daughter Stella was stung by a jellyfish on vacation in Australia but she seems to be okay. In Finding Nemo, which Australian address are Dory & Marlin trying to get to to rescue Nemo?