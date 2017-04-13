‘Friends The Musical’ Will Open Soon Off-Broadway

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Nearly 13 years after Friends wrapped its decade-long run of pop culture dominance, Friends The Musical is coming to NYC. Set to open this fall, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Pheobe, and Joey will take the stage for songs like “The Only Coffee Shop in New York City,” “The Ballad of Fat Monica,” and “45 Grove Street – How Can We Afford This Place?”

The show was written by Bob and Tobly McSmith, co-creators of 90210! The Musical! and Saved by the Bell parody, Bayside! The Musical!. “There will be a smelly cat, there will be Janice, and there will be Fat Monica,” Tobly said in a statement on the show’s website. “We want all the alumni of Friends to come to the show and possibly be in it for a night or two — our first call is to the agent of Marcel the Monkey.”

Friends The Musical will open later this year at the Triad Theater in New York City. Tickets go on sale in June.

Songs from Friends The Musical:

“The Only Coffee Shop in New York City”

“45 Grove Street – How Can We Afford This Place?”

“How you Doing, Ladies?”

“Hey Ugly Naked Guy Who Lives Across the Street!”

“We were on a Break!”

“I’m Gonna Hump U”

“Oh. My. God. It’s Janice!”

“Will They or Wont They”

“The Ballad of Fat Monica”

“Could I BE Anymore…..in Love with Monica”

“The One Where We Make a Million Dollars An Episode”

“We’ll Always Be There For You”