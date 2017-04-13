Lady Gaga Devours A Snake In Her Coachella Stage Visual

By: Eric Donnelly

To no surprise, Lady Gaga will be bringing the shock value for her Coachella set on Saturday.

The Joanne visionary always delivers a well rounded show and a big piece of that is the background visuals. If you don’t like snakes, then you might not like Gaga’s Coachella stage…Take a look below:



RELATED: Lady Gaga’s ‘Joanne’ Album Has Now Sold Over 500K Copies In The US

It’s a fast moving visual with a lot of parts — you can see her swallowing the snake towards the end of the video. For an average artist this might be shocking, but for Gaga this isn’t much.

Glad to see The Fame Monster era is returning!