Man Ripped From United Plane Files Court Papers Against United Airlines

By: Eric Donnelly

David Dao, the man you’ve seen ripped from a Untied Airlines plane, has taken his first step against the airline.

According to NBC, “David Dao filed an emergency ‘bill of discovery’ against the carrier in Illinois State Court demanding that evidence documenting Sunday’s ‘re-accommodation’ aboard a Kentucky-bound plane be ‘preserved and protected.'”

This will hope to protect things like surveillance videos and cockpit voice recordings. According to court papers, “Dao ‘currently has no access to them and believes that serious prejudice’ will befall his case if the items are not safeguarded.”

Even President Trump stated the airline should’ve offered more money. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, he stated, “You know, there’s a point at which I’m getting off the plane…seriously. They should have gone up higher. But to just randomly say, You’re getting off the plane, that was terrible.”