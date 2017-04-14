Can’t Beat Kennedy: Theresa from Nashua

1) There’s a sequel to the 1986 movie “Labyrinth” in the works. What deceased musician played the evil goblin king in the original?

2) The band “The Roots” are working with Amazon to develop two new children’s shows. The Roots are the house band for what late night show?

3) 105 years ago today in 1912, the “unsinkable” Titanic collided with an iceberg on its maiden voyage and began sinking. Who directed the 1997 hit film

about the Titanic’s voyage?

4) Here’s an interesting fact, the evil clown in “It” returns every 27 years to kill children. The miniseries came out in 1990 & the movie is coming out this

year in 2017, 27 years later. What’s the clown’s name?

5) MTV is bringing back “Fear Factor” & it will be hosted & executive produced by Ludacris. What was the grand prize for winning on the original Fear Factor?

-50K, 75K, 100K

Can YOU Beat Kennedy?