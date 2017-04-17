Cash Code: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 CASH Every Weekday!

Can't Beat Kennedy: Elizabeth from Chelsea

April 17, 2017
boston marathon, Daffy Duck, Gene Simmons, Survivor, coming to america

“Survivor” contestant Jeff Varner was fired from his real estate job for outing another contestant as transgender. Who has hosted Survivor since its inception in 2000?

80 years ago today in 1937, Daffy Duck made his debut in “Pork’s Duck Hunt.” which of these catch phrases from the Looney Toons is attributed to Daffy?

The Boston Marathon is today! What year did it start?

Gene Simmons ranted about how people are killing the music they love by supporting streaming, but he does not care because he already made his money. What is the name of his reality show about his family life and ran for 7 seasons?

The original writers of “Coming to America” are returning to write the sequel. What is the name of the McDonald’s rip off restaurant that plays a key part in the original film?

