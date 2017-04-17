Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper Set To Film Movie At Coachella

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Lady Gaga wrapped up her 90-minute weekend one headlining set Saturday (Apr. 15), but the singer will be back on Coachella grounds Tuesday (Apr. 18) and Wednesday (Apr. 19).

Set to film scenes for her upcoming big screen performance in A Star is Born, Gaga will be joined by co-star and director Bradley Cooper.

The duo will deliver a staged country concert to a set of Little Monster extras on the festival grounds; extras have been asked to wear denim and boots.

Be there when @ladygaga films for A #StarIsBorn on the #Coachella grounds nxt wk! Sign up now: https://t.co/2T7FDjkzmz — Warner Bros Pictures (@wbpictures) April 15, 2017

“Be in the audience as Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga films scenes on the actual Coachella stages,” write the organizers. Help cheer and applaud their performances on camera.”

“The scenes for these days will portray a Country Western music concert. All you Monsters that can attend should get decked out in your most comfortable denim & boots, throw on a Stetson (leave those pink Joanne hats at home) and come out to show your support!”