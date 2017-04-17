Snippet Of Jennifer Lopez’s Spanish Banger “Amor Amor Amor” Surfaces

By: Eric Donnelly

Amor Amor Amor!

Jennifer Lopez is coming in hot with her two new pop albums — a Pop record and a Spanish album! She’s already dropped a snippet of a soon-to-be-huge club banger to her Instagram, which features Poohbear and Skrillex.



Playing around in the studio w @skrillex @poobear #US A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 31, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

Now, a sample of one of the soon-to-be-huge bangers from her Spanish album has surfaced.

According to Breathe Heavy, “ex-husband Marc Anthony is executive producing it [the album]. We’ve heard teasers of a couple of ballads thus far…It’s got a massive beat and an even bigger chorus. In case you’re not keeping score, that’s two bops for two different records.”

Get ready to dance! Check out the snippet of “Amor Amor Amor” below:



