Watch Harry Styles Hilarious Mick Jagger Impression

April 17, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: Harry Styles, Mick Jagger, Rami Abou-Sabe, Saturday Night Live

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Harry Styles stopped by Saturday Night Live this weekend for an impressive two-song musical performance and a not-so-convincing turn as fellow Brit musician Mick Jagger.

Styles portrays the Rolling Stones frontman in a Family Feud parody.

The young musician teams up with Liza Minnelli (Cecily Strong), Diana Ross (Sasheer Zamata), and John Travolta (Jimmy Fallon) to take on Kristen Stewart (Kate McKinnon), Gwen Stefani (Melissa Villaseñor), David Blaine (Pete Davidson) and John Travolta (Jimmy Fallon).

Styles’ Jagger is appropriately full of sexual innuendo and jittery bravado, with a healthy dose of Jagger’s signature pouty lips. While we don’t expect Styles to drop his singing career for the big screen anytime soon, the brief SNL skit is a valiant, if goofy, effort.

