World’s Oldest Person, Emma Morano, Dies At 117

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Emma Morano, the world’s oldest person, has passed away at the age of 117. Born November 29, 1899, the Italian woman was the last known living person born in the 19th century.

Morano, raised in Vercelli as the oldest of eight siblings later moved to Verbania where she spent most of her life on the shores of Lake Maggiore. Emma attributed her longevity to a steady daily diet of three eggs (two raw, one cooked), fresh pasta, and a dish of raw meat.

“She joined our celebrated hall of fame with her amazing achievement when she was announced in 2016 as the oldest living female and was officially confirmed as the last person to be born in the 1800s,” Guinness World Records said in a statement.

Despite losing her husband in the first world war, Emma remarried – only to discover her second husband was abusive. Following the tragic death of her son in 1936, her second lost child, Morano worked up the courage to leave her husband – never to remarry.

Guinness World Records will soon announce the new title for World’s Oldest Person. The current title for Oldest person living (male) remains Holocaust survivor Israel Kristal, who turned 113 in September.