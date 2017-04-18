Anne Hathaway & Jimmy Fallon Sing Translated P!nk, Weeknd Songs

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Anne Hathaway and Jimmy Fallon teamed up on Fallon’s Late Show to butcher chopped up versions of popular hits. For a bit called Google Translate Songs, Fallon had Hathaway sing lyrics that have been translated into a foreign language, and converted back to English.

For example, The Weeknd‘s “Can’t Feel My Face” becomes “My Front Is Not Felt” when translated to Hungarian and back to English. Hathaway and Fallon took on other hits like Gloria Gaynor‘s “I Will Survive” (“I Will Be Punctual”) and the Nate Ruess/P!nk duet “Just Give Me a Reason” (“Only Tell Me Grounds”).

Hathaway, who starred in the big screen adaptation of Les Miserables, impresses as her vocal talent and infectious personality shine through. While Fallon, who is known for his many musical impressions, can’t seem to keep a straight face. Check out the full video up top.