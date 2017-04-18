Can’t Beat Kennedy: Christine From Haverhill

- Tyrese apologized for his insensitive comments about women while on his press tour for the new Fast and the Furious movie that just released. What is his character’s name in the Fast and Furious franchise?
- Sam Hunt married his fiancée Hannah Lee Fowler on Saturday in his hometown of Cedartown, Georgia. On top of music Hunt is also a former Collegiate Athlete. What sport did he play?
- Curt Smith from Tears for Fears says he’s becoming hip to his kids, because all their favorite bands cite Tears for Fears as an influence. Which of These is NOT a Tears For Fears song? “Shout”, “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” or “Take on Me”?
- 51 years ago today in 1966, Bill Russell was named the new coach of the Boston Celtics, making him the first black coach in NBA history. There Is a statue of Bill Russell in the City of Boston. Where is it?
- Want to feel old today? Nikki Six from Motley Crue had a hip replaced. Nikki was the bassist and primary songwriter of Crue, and everyone knows Tommy Lee was on the drums. Who was the lead singer?
Can you beat Kennedy?