Carrie Underwood Sings National Anthem At Husband’s NHL Playoff

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Carrie Underwood made an appearance at game three of the NHL playoffs Monday night (Apr. 17).

RELATED: Luke Bryan Talks Super Bowl Performance, Rooting For The Falcons

“Please rise and welcome seven-time GRAMMY-winner and longtime Nashville Predators fan Carrie Underwood,” the announcer called out as Underwood stepped up to the mic to deliver a simple, stirring rendition of the National Anthem.

The country crooner donned a personalized #12 jersey, in honor of husband and Predators centre Mike Fisher. Watch Underwood’s performance below, and keep an eye out for her hubby’s reactions.

Maybe the singer is good luck, as the over-achieving Predators notched their third win, bringing the series to 3-0.