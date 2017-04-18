Chris Blue Blows Away ‘Voice’ Competition In Live Playoffs

By Rami Abou-Sabe

From the opening falsetto to vibrant, throaty wailing, Chris Blue was in full command of Rihanna‘s “Love on the Brain.” The impressive singer dominated Monday’s (Apr. 17) Live Playoff round on The Voice, stunning the crowd and coaches alike.

Blue stripped down the hit single but left the song in Rihanna’s original key, wowing coach Alicia Keys in rehearsals. The musician masterfully flips between registers as he displays incredible vocal acrobatics overtop retro doo-wop backup singers.

From Team Alicia, Blue was easily voted into the next round along with fellow frontrunner Vanessa Ferguson. Keys chose to save Stephanie Rice.

While many contestants delivered impressive performances, none could match the sheer electricity displayed by Blue. With the exception of Blake Shelton‘s country crooners and the affable T. Soul, we’re not sure who can knock off the Blue/Ferguson duo before the finals.