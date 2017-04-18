Linkin Park Added to SPF: Details, Ticket Info

By Radio.com Staff

SPF (“SUN.POOL.FUN.”) has expanded to two music-filled nights with Linkin Park kicking off the festivities on Friday, May 19 at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The band’s performance at SPF is the same day their highly anticipated seventh studio album, One More Light is released worldwide. The following night, Saturday, May 20, the party moves poolside when DNCE, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Derulo, Niall Horan and Post Malone perform at Boulevard Pool inside The Cosmopolitan. Doors open at 8:00 PM on both nights.

Pre-sale tickets are available beginning Thursday, April 20 from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM PT via Ticketmaster using the code SPF2017. General admission tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10:00 AM PT also via Ticketmaster. Prices range from $39 to $109.

Mike Shinoda, co-lead vocalist and producer, Linkin Park, added, “Looking forward to playing this awesome show and celebrating the release of our new album, One More Light, with our fans in Vegas.”

General admission tickets for Saturday, May 20 are available now at Ticketmaster for $45.00 each.

