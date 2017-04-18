Netflix Quote Tweeted Shady Hulu Tweet And Said “Welcome To Your Tape”

By: Eric Donnelly

Watch out Wendy’s — Netflix is coming for the Twitter crown.

The other day, Hulu sent out a tweet video which showcased all the shows you could watch from the beginning on Hulu — and NOT on Netflix. They didn’t tag their competitor, but did mention their name in their tweet.



Streaming only on Hulu. Not on Netflix. Try your free trial today! https://t.co/zSLJeqPY6e pic.twitter.com/4Edc7TqoaQ — hulu (@hulu) April 14, 2017

Obviously, Netflix wasn’t just going to sit back and let them win this. They decided to quote tweet that post and they simply added the caption, “Welcome to your tape.”



Welcome to your tape https://t.co/juAMcd0jjU — Netflix US (@netflix) April 18, 2017



BOOM! Roasted. In case you don’t get the joke, Netflix has a series called 13 Reasons Why where the main character, Hannah, commits suicide and makes a tape for the 13 people she feels were a reason why.

Check out the show’s trailer below:



