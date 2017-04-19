Can’t Beat Kennedy: Susan from Manchester

This actress, who stars in Modern Family, announced via Instagram yesterday she will play the flamenco dancer in the new “Emoji Movie.” Who is it?

Mel Gibson admits he threw an ashtray through a wall during budget talks for “Braveheart.” How many Oscars did the film win?

Beyonce’s legal team is trying to get a court to dismiss a $20 million lawsuit filed by the family of a deceased YouTube star whose voice was used in the “Formation” video. Name 1 of the 2 teams who competed in Superbowl 50 where Beyonce performed Formation at the halftime show.

Ridley Scott says he wouldn’t be against digitally de-aging Sigourney Weaver to put her in future “Alien” movies. What is Weaver’s characters name in the Alien franchise?

Netflix said since Adam Sandler started making movies for them in 2015 with the launch of “The Ridiculous 6”, people have watched more than half a billion hours of his movies. What is the name of Sandler’s production company?

Can you beat Kennedy?