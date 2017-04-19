Matt Damon Gets Bumped From A United Flight On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon have had a running feud has been for nearly a decade, and the duo shows no sign of letting up. In the latest installment of the faux-fight, Kimmel is unhappy with Damon’s role as the celebrity spokesman for United Airline’s latest commercial.

On Tuesday’s (Apr. 18) Jimmy Kimmel Live! Damon provides the voice over for United’s commercial. Having been bumped from Kimmel’s show many times over the years, Damon goes off-script and rails against bumping cruelty.

“I can’t do this anymore,” Damon said, exasperated. “Because I know what it’s like to get bumped. Trust me, I’ve been getting bumped from Jimmy’s show for the last eight years, and it takes a toll. We’re people, dammit, and we deserve to be treated with dignity – not told night after night, ‘There’s somebody more important, so take a hike!'”

Watch the full skit up top.