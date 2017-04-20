Cash Code: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 CASH Every Weekday!

Can’t Beat Kennedy: Carla From Wareham And A HUGE Announcement!

April 20, 2017 8:00 AM
Listen to the audio above for the biggest announcement on Karson & Kennedy since Salt joined us!

  1. Netflix says the first of its three Dave Chappelle comedy specials was the most watched in their history. What was Netflix’s first original series?
  2. Miranda Kerr turned 34 yesterday. She is currently engaged to Evan Spiegel who is the co-founder of what social media platform?
  3. Julia Roberts has been named People magazine’s Most Beautiful Woman in the World for the 5th time. Name her niece who starred in FOX’s Scream Queens.
  4. Will Smith is in talks to play the Genie in Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin. Who is the villain in Aladdin?
  5. Shania Twain revealed she had such bad stage fright during a school performance at 16 that she peed herself, but covered it up by spilling a glass of water. True or false: she has never had a Las Vegas residency show?

Can you beat Kennedy?

Listen Live