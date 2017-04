Want to know what’s going on in the world of sports without all the boring sports rhetoric?

Kennedy has you covered with her take on the latest news and gossip on everything from Boston teams’ playoff scores to national athlete drama.

This week, Gronk surprises Spicey at the White House and the tennis queen herself makes a life-changing announcement!

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.