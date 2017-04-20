Starbucks Baristas REALLY Hate Making Unicorn Frappuccinos

By: Eric Donnelly
This isn’t surprising…
Starbucks baristas absolutely HATE making unicorn frappuccinos — especially because frappuccinos are a pain to make in general. Now, the orders are out of control because every.single.person. wants to Instagram / Snapchat their drink!
Baristas have been taking to social media to talk about how awful the drink is, how it stains their hands, how many they have to constantly make…the list goes way one. One SBux worker even posted a long rant!
Here’s how awful these drinks are for baristas: