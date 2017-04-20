Starbucks Baristas REALLY Hate Making Unicorn Frappuccinos

By: Eric Donnelly

This isn’t surprising…

Starbucks baristas absolutely HATE making unicorn frappuccinos — especially because frappuccinos are a pain to make in general. Now, the orders are out of control because every.single.person. wants to Instagram / Snapchat their drink!



As rare as… a unicorn. The color-changing, flavor-changing #UnicornFrappuccino—here for a limited time at participating stores.🦄✨ pic.twitter.com/TaIQrF8fac — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 19, 2017

Baristas have been taking to social media to talk about how awful the drink is, how it stains their hands, how many they have to constantly make…the list goes way one. One SBux worker even posted a long rant!

Here’s how awful these drinks are for baristas:



The unicorn frappuchino is a barista problem — Barista Probs (@ProbsBarista) April 19, 2017

I never lie to my customers. the unicorn frappucino is disgusting. — Bitchy Barista (@bxtchybarista) April 19, 2017

Walked into Starbucks and heard a barista whisper "oh god please not another unicorn frap" — Amanda (@amandalongg) April 20, 2017