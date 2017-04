The Sports Hub’s Jim Murray from the Felger & Mazz show was sent to Washington, D.C. yesterday to cover the Patriots’s visit to the White House.

Karson & Kennedy asked him how the trip went, and it turns out the most exciting takeaways were a few selfies and his own Tom Brady speculations.

Listen to the audio above to hear why he missed the only eventful moment of the day!

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.