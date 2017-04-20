True Love! Photo Of Husband Keeping His Isolated Wife Company Is Going Viral

By: Eric Donnelly

Now, this is true love!

Buzzfeed reports that 17-year-old Mackenna Newman’s mom recently was diagnosed with Thyroid cancer. The family lives in California.

“The teen’s mom, who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in October, had to be isolated during her radiation treatment last week. Mackenna told BuzzFeed News that her dad was outside of her mom’s room ‘the entire time.'”

She decided to post the photo below to Twitter, and you can see why his act of love is going viral. Mackenna’s mom also told them in an interview that her husband Jon goes to all her appointments with her as well.

