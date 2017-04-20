Cash Code: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 CASH Every Weekday!

True Love! Photo Of Husband Keeping His Isolated Wife Company Is Going Viral

April 20, 2017 5:19 PM
Filed Under: Buzzfeed, Photo, Twitter, viral

By: Eric Donnelly

Now, this is true love!

Buzzfeed reports that 17-year-old Mackenna Newman’s mom recently was diagnosed with Thyroid cancer. The family lives in California.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Calls Ed Sheeran ’A Fighter’

“The teen’s mom, who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in October, had to be isolated during her radiation treatment last week. Mackenna told BuzzFeed News that her dad was outside of her mom’s room ‘the entire time.'”

She decided to post the photo below to Twitter, and you can see why his act of love is going viral. Mackenna’s mom also told them in an interview that her husband Jon goes to all her appointments with her as well.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live