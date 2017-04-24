Cash Code: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 CASH Every Weekday!

Julian Edelman And Danny Amendola Spent Sunday Skateboarding Around Boston

April 24, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: Boston, danny amendola, julian edelman, Rami Abou-Sabe, skateboarding

By Rami Abou-Sabe

New England Patriot receivers Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola spent Sunday afternoon (Apr. 23) riding skateboards around downtown Boston.

The friendly duo documented their exploits in a nearly two-and-a-half-minute video, ending with the pair watching the NHL Playoffs at a bar with friends as the Bruins were bounced from the first round by the Ottawa Senators.

Check out the footage below.

Skate de Bean

A post shared by Danny Amendola (@dannyamendola) on

