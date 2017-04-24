Julian Edelman And Danny Amendola Spent Sunday Skateboarding Around Boston

By Rami Abou-Sabe

New England Patriot receivers Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola spent Sunday afternoon (Apr. 23) riding skateboards around downtown Boston.

The friendly duo documented their exploits in a nearly two-and-a-half-minute video, ending with the pair watching the NHL Playoffs at a bar with friends as the Bruins were bounced from the first round by the Ottawa Senators.

Check out the footage below.

While you were watching the Bruins, @DannyAmendola & Julian @Edelman11 were skating around Boston asking you to come find them… pic.twitter.com/UFqJZDydOr — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) April 23, 2017