Katy Perry’s Next Single Looks To Be “Bon Appétit,” Could Drop This Friday!

By: Eric Donnelly

Bon Appétit baby!

It looks like Katy Perry’s next single is probably “Bon Appétit” according to a recent email blast. Breathe Heavy is reporting that “Katy Perry and Capitol Records sent out an email blast with directions on how to bake the perfect cherry pie. It’s the first real clue confirming new music of hers is on the way. Step number six is what gives it away.”



Katy Perry and her team sent out emails to fans for the "World's Best Cherry Pie". It's rumored to be a clue for a new single 'Bon Appétit'. pic.twitter.com/gBJ7gy2qM9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 24, 2017

“Bon Appétit, baby!” This was one of the songs the “Chained To The Rhythm” singer teased via social media. “‘You’re going to have some of that good ‘ol Katy Perry, fluffy stuff that you love so much,’ which included a ‘pretty sexual’ song called ‘Bon Appétit.'” If you read the different steps on the recipe you can clearly see some of the lines are probably song lyrics, such as “This pie is gonna hit that sweet tooth, boy!”

It’s rumored that Ariana Grande could be featured on the track with her, but there’s no real clues to prove that yet. The dropping Friday is also a rumor, but it looks like that is the only one with some validity. She recently filmed a music video — serving some looks — which is most likely for this track.

Hear a snippet of the song and see her on-set look below:

