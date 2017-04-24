Cash Code: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 CASH Every Weekday!

Samsung Burned A Dude Who Tweeted Them A Dick Pic Joke

April 24, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Galaxy, netflix, samsung, Twitter, Wendy's

By: Eric Donnelly

BOOM — Samsung Mobile US has now joined the ranks of Wendy’s and Netflix in the Twitter hall of fame!

The other day Samsung tweeted out this photo of the new Galaxy S8 to start a conversation with their followers:

How could you make this bad? Well, one user decided to be a little prankster with a joke off of the “Show us the first photo you took” question.

Here’s what he said and then how Samsung BURNED him. The post was flooded with laughs from other users!

