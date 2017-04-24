Cash Code: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 CASH Every Weekday!

SPORTS! With Kennedy: The Bruins vs. The Celtics

April 24, 2017 8:30 AM
Want to know what’s going on in the world of sports without all the boring sports rhetoric?

Kennedy has you covered with her take on the latest news and gossip on everything from Boston teams’ playoff scores to national athlete drama.

Unfortunately, the Bruins lost against the Senators, but the Celtics won against the Bulls! Also, there is some drama with Rajon Rondo!

Listen above to hear more!

