SPORTS! With Kennedy: The Bruins vs. The Celtics

Want to know what’s going on in the world of sports without all the boring sports rhetoric?

Kennedy has you covered with her take on the latest news and gossip on everything from Boston teams’ playoff scores to national athlete drama.

Unfortunately, the Bruins lost against the Senators, but the Celtics won against the Bulls! Also, there is some drama with Rajon Rondo!

Listen above to hear more!

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.